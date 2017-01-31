No category scrapped from 2017 Ghana Music Awards – Charterhouse

The Head of Communications at Charterhouse Ghana, organisers of the Ghana Music Awards, has refuted speculations that some categories have been scrapped from the awards.

George Quaye says the nomination list for this year’s awards is not out and that the list of scrapped categories circulating on the internet is not a fabrication.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz with KMJ on Hitz 103.9FM, Quaye stated that the information making the rounds online “is lazy journalism on the part of whoever wrote the story without double checking,” he said.

He added that “I’m surprised that somebody will go to town with a story like that without checking or giving me a call. I’ve endeavoured to be a friend to the industry and one of the most accessible communications executives for any scheme in this country.”

Mr Quaye concluded by emphatically stating that the whatever is being circulated is not from Charterhouse Ghana and cannot vouch for where it came from.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Nana Kwame Larbi