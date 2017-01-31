Northern Ghana Entertainment Awards Launched



The organisers of the Northern Ghana Entertainment Awards (NEA), Smile Multimedia, last Friday launched the second edition of the awards at Akayet Hotel in the Upper East Region.

The launch ceremony attracted a large number of the stakeholders in the creative arts industry, as well as some personalities from the business community.

This year's event will take place on Saturday, April 1 at the Radach Conference Centre in Tamale at 8:00pm and a nominees' jam is also expected to take place in Wa before the main event.

The awards scheme, according to the organisers, was instituted to recognise and honour distinguished personalities who have positively contributed to the steady growth of the entertainment industry in northern Ghana.

Speaking at the launch of the event, the Board Chairman of the Northern Ghana Entertainment Awards, Alhassan Abdul Latif, disclosed that a 15-member selection committee, a nine-member board and a 37-member academy with representation across the three regions of the north will consult and nominate persons to be honoured and awarded in 17 music award categories, seven film award categories, eight media categories, three sports category and six merit awards.

He, however, called on interested stakeholders to pick up their nomination forms at the offices of Smile Multimedia Agency in Tamale, those in Bolgatanga at the office of Moab Events Media Limited and in Wa at Siltra Events or visit www.smilemultimediaonline.com to download the form for free. The deadline for submission of nomination form is February 17, 2017.

The maiden edition of the event which was held last year saw many northern musicians, including Fancy Gadam, winning various awards.