I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 31 January 2017 12:44 CET

Mckinney Hammond Storms Alliance Française

By Daily Guide

The acclaimed author, speaker, singer and TV presenter, Michelle McKinney Hammond, will on Saturday, February 4 perform at the Alliance Française in Accra.

Dubbed 'Relevance', she is set to thrill fans with an electric musical experience that fuses a unique blend of rock and African rhythms and highly infectious songs that work their way into the hearts of audiences.

A gifted vocalist, Michelle has recorded four CDs – 'It's Amazing', 'Let's Go In', 'Come Let Us Worship' and 'With Love'. She co-hosted the Emmy Award-winning television talk show Aspiring Women on TLN for 10 years, as well as TCT's 3D Woman.

As a bestselling author, speaker, singer and television presenter, she has authored over 40 books (selling over two million copies worldwide), including best-selling titles 'The Diva Principle', 'Sassy, Single and Satisfied', '101 Ways To Get & Keep His Attention', and 'Secrets Of An Irresistible Woman'.

Michelle has appeared on countless television shows, including Bill Maher's Politically IncorrectE Channel's Soap TalkNBC's The Other Half, The 700 Club, and BET's Oh Drama! as well as a regular relationship segment on WGN Morning News.

Recently, she appeared on Roma Downey and Mark Burnett's Women Of The Bible On Lifetime and Beyond AD. She has graced the cover of magazines such as Today's Christian WomanPrecious Times, The Plain Truth and Gospel Today. She has been a contributing writer for Spirit Led WomanDiscipleship Journal and has been featured in articles.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

General News

there is no goodness that is better than kindness and those who want to acquire wealth through the misfortunes of others shall never see success.
By: samuel kwofie
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img