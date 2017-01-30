Ghana DJ Awards Nomination Entry Closes Today

Twenty days after the opening of submission of nomination entries into Ghana DJ Awards 2017, the process ends at midnight on Monday January 30th.

Last year over 6000 entries were received from DJs across the world who promote Ghanaian Music as well as local DJs and music fans.

According to officials of Merqury Republic, this marks the first phase of the nomination process. The Ghana DJ Awards Jury and Regional Academy will start work on the final nominations to make shortlist for the main awards which will be held during the first quarter of the year.

Over the past couple of weeks a lot of DJs have been seen on social media beaming with enthusiasm and soliciting for support for public nomination via a website link provided; entry.ghanadjawards.org

With the inception of the Regional DJ Category, which was introduced in 2016, over 250 nominees are expected to be listed by the Jury in the final nomination list which will be made public at the main launch of the awards ceremony in February.

Ghana DJ Awards 2017 is sponsored by Black Beer Stout and GH Media School. Official radio partner is Hitz 103.9fm.