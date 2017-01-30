Your Sons Have Made Us Proud Again – Funny Face Congratulates Abedi Pele

Popular Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face also known as ‘Opetey’ in the Televison series ‘Cow and Chicken’ has congratulated Ex- Black Star Player Abedi Pele for his two son Andre and Jordan Ayews goals.

Yesterday, 29th January, 2017, Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew have given given the opportunity to go into the semi-finals at the ongoing AFCON 2017.

Had it not been for these boys, Ghana should be eliminated from the tournament. Ghana triumphed over DR Congo in a 2-1 scoreline.

Funny Face who could not hide his joy quickly took to snap chat to congratulate the father of Andre and Jordan.

He said in the video,

“We are so proud of you, Abedi Pele. Your sons have made us proud again and we are most grateful to you and your family”

Watch video below

