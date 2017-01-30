Legendary Nana Quame Cries Uncontrollably On Live Radio

The saddest thing about betrayal is that it never comes from your enemies.Its extremely funny how most times the people you’d take a bullet for,are the ones behind the trigger.

Coincidentally,legendary highlife musician,Nana Quame has revealed that he now knows God exists after being betrayed by his manager Prince Dadzie and some artistes he helped in the past .

Nana Quame who was speaking in an intriguing interview with Dr.Who on Accra based Hot 93.9fm, affirmed that his dream was to come back to Ghana from London and continue doing the wonderful music he did a decade ago but that did not come to fruition because he has been shabbly treated by people he entrusted:

“I spent all my money I brought from UK and I felt there was no place for me in Ghana since almost everyone was turning against me and no help was coming from anywhere-My own manager whom i housed and fed together with a company duped me to the tune of GHC200.000.00 meant for my ‘Nana Quame and friends’show in Cape Coast-

“Some artistes i helped during my hey days doesn’t want to even collaborate with me.but God has a way of blessing everyone and I think my trying moments has drawn me closer to God. I now know God is the only one I can trust”,He told Dr Who with much passion.

Known for songs like Odo Shock, As?w Konofo?, Julie, As?m S?b?, Eno Abena, K?y? Meho Adi?, Awodeme and many others, Nana Quame who has also won numerous awards accentuated further that,his new single,’Guy Guy’ is enjoying massive airplay hence he is hoping to break through again in order to shame his enemies.

The despondent part of the interview was when the “Atia Donko hitmaker surprisingly shed uncontrollable tears after a caller called on the show to give his account of Nana Quame’s ordeal.

The legendary Nana Quame was then consoled by the host of the show Dr.Who.

Razzonline.com brings you excepts of what transpired in the Studio



