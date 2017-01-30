I Am Ghana’s Kim Kardashian With 500K Followers- Afia Schwarzenegger Brags

Television and Radio personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has revealed in a recent video spotted on social media that she is the Kim Kardashian of Ghana with her huge followers.

The controversial comedienne who knows no limit to the things she says or does on social media did not come as a surprise when she said this.

In the video, Afia who was taking her lunch promised to give her fans some T-shirts for all the support and love shown her all the time.

“I am the Kim Kardashian in Ghana, I have over 500k followers. I will give this T-shirt am wearing to anyone who likes the video” – she said