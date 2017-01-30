Socrates Unfit To Be Dep. Min. - Wanluv

Movie producer Socrates Sarfo is not fit to be a Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture because of the negative effects of his movies on Ghanaians, especially children, Ghanaian musician Wanluv da Kubolor has said.

Mr Sarfo has a notorious reputation for producing X-rated movies, including Hot Fork, Sons Of Satan, Adults Only, which the Konkonsa hit maker said was corrupting the morals of impressionable Ghanaian children, making him unsuitable for the position.

There is speculation President Nana Addo Danko has pencilled Socrates Sarfo as Minister-designate for the Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Ministry. The film producer declared support and campaigned for the New Patriotic Party and Mr Akufo-Addo in the 2012 and 2016 polls and the portfolio is seen by many as a reward for his efforts towards the party’s success at winning back power.

However, speaking on Entertainment Capital on Accra 100.5FM with host Bismark Boachie, also known as DJ Premier, Saturday January 28, Kuborlor said of Mr Sarfo: “He produces movies full of obscene scenes that are shown on television, which in the end influence our children negatively.

“He doesn’t make good impression as far I am concerned, therefore, I cannot support him to be the [Deputy] Minister of Creative Arts. I know a lot of people who can perform that role better than he would. People like Gyedu-Blay Ambolley and Panji Anoff are better alternatives.”