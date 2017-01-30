Ofori Amponsah Dad “Kick The Bucket” @ 94

Reports reaching blagogee.com , indicates that award winning highlife singer Ofori Amponsah has lost his father early this morning.

The confirmed demise of Ofori’s dad was as a result of short illness which he was responding to treatment when admitted at unknown hospital.

The demise of the veteran musician dad has caused a big blow to the family.

Currently, the “Alewa” hit maker is set to drop another song featuring 2015 Black Entertainment Television (BET) award winner Stonebwoy.