Ofori Amponsah Dad “Kick The Bucket” @ 94

30 January 2017

Reports reaching blagogee.com , indicates that award winning highlife singer Ofori Amponsah has lost his father early this morning.

The confirmed demise of Ofori’s dad was as a result of short illness which he was responding to treatment when admitted at unknown hospital.

The demise of the veteran musician dad has caused a big blow to the family.

Currently, the “Alewa” hit maker is set to drop another song featuring 2015 Black Entertainment Television (BET) award winner Stonebwoy.

I live, i die. Then i die and i live.
By: Nyaniba Kwenu Smith
