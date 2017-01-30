Mark Okraku Mantey Failed Twice As An Artiste Manager, Here’s Why

Ghanaian music producer and CEO Slip Music Group, Mark Okraku Mantey has failed twice in his career as an artiste manager.

Mark who is known for is principled life was in news lately for his intention to sue rapper Sarkodie for unlawfully using late Daasebre Gyamerah material.

According to information available to www.FrederickNoamesi.com , Mark had not been very successful in the artiste management industry as he failed to bring two high-life musicians under his record label.

Mark failed as a manager of one highlife musician, Okraseni Samuel of Mentor fame of which Mark was a judge.

During the reality show, Mark made his intention to sign to young musician and right after the finals; He signed Samuel but failed to properly bring the artiste into mainstream music.

Another artiste which Mark failed to manage well is Kumi Guitar. Although much is not known about their business relationship, it became very evident that Mark never helped young Kumi Guitar to shine in his music career.

Currently both artistes are with different management and hopefully their shine will be clearly seen by all.

As for Mark Okraku Mantey, he should try and redeem his image before taking Sarkodie on.