Watch - Bisa Kdei goes broke in #APAE music video

Ghana's High Life artiste of the year Bisa Kdei is surely going to be the talk of the town with his yet to be released single.

The song which is yet to be born has enjoyed a lot of social media hype for some time now and after watching this short video he posted on his facebook page, we are satisfied with why the song deserves this hype.

Titled APAE, the song talks about how men should treat their women well by doing whatever they ask of them.

Bisa Kdei captioned....

Apae. Coming out this February. Boys no de like pay. Watch out

This trailer of the video posted on his FACEBOOK timeline depicts Bisa Kdei as a boyfriend who doesnt like paying or spending on his woman.

But wait oo, watch how his woman paid him back. Indeed, girls get power....

Watch trailer below...

