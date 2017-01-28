Photos: Late Actress Gifty Temeng goes home

Late Ghanaian Actress Gifty Temeng is being laid to rest at a ceremony Saturday.

The event which is being held at Tema Community 8 Methodist Park has been attended by some celebrities in the industry.

Kofi Adjorlolo and Kalsum Sinare are few among the many celebrities who have joined family members to bid a final farewell to their fallen colleague.

Mrs Temeng died on December 21 at the 37 Military Hospital when on an admission for an undisclosed illness.

Sister to the deceased disclosed the actress was on location shooting a movie when she was taken ill. She died at the Hospital three days later.

Mrs Temeng, 56, has starred in both Twi and English movies famous for her motherly roles.

Her career had spanned 30 years and some of the movies she acted in are Bitter Blessing, Ties That Bind and The Will.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com |