Nollywood Actor, Mr Ibu Goes ‘Unclad’ at Party After Drinking (photos)

Nollywood actor, John Okafor better known as Mr Ibu, is ever ready to spend his last cash in the bank just to give his family especially his pretty wife, Stella, the needed happiness she desires.

The actor has not for one day stopped eulogizing his wife whom he has always described as one who stood by him when he had nothing and still believed in him.

Mr Ibu is blessed with a happy home and through his wife, he has been able to complete his mansion about two years ago which they packed in and as the live grows each day, they keep making progress because they have been able to build strong understanding between them.

Recently, Stella turned a year older and the husband decided to celebrate her in a big way as some of the celebrities in Nollywood turned up to show some love to the happy family.

When a man truly loves his woman, you don’t need to be told as Mr Ibu almost stole the show as he was seen everywhere with his protruded stomach ensuring that everyone had a good time and were well fed.

The party was graced by Nollywood actresses, Nuella Njubigbo-Chikere, Uchenna Nnanna-Maduka, Ejiro Okurame, and many others.