My Friend Chased me out Despite Washing his Panties…John Okafor

Everyone no matter how small they are today sure have a story to tell as majority who have made it today all had a rough beginning just like Nollywood actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu.

The actor while speaking about his success story with punch newspaper stated that life was so tough with him that he never knew where he was going to get his next meal from.

He explained that at some point, he was living with his friend and later when he planned on traveling, he decided to ask him to pack out that he threw his things out of the house.

Mr Ibu went further to reveal that in order to make his friend happy and still give him shelter, he ensured that he washed his clothes including his panties despite that he is older than the guy.

“Do you know that there was a day that I had prepared to kill myself in Ajao Estate? That day, I was prepared to jump into a well because of the situation that surrounded me. Three days before that day, I had not eaten and I did not have hope of eating for the next week. I was only surviving on water and I hate it when I bother anyone. Most of my close friends were not bothered about my well-being even though it was obvious that I was not alright.

“I remember December 18, 1997, a friend of mine who I squatted with called me in the morning and told me that he would be going home for Christmas and he did not want anyone to be in his room. I assured him that no one would come to his place but he said he wanted me out of the room. I told him that I did not have another place to stay and he should trust me that as usual, I would take good care of the place. Though I was older than him, I did all the washing and cleaning of the house to the extent that I washed his panties and underwear. I did that so that I could have a roof over my head. But out of anger, that my friend went into the house, brought out all my things and threw them outside, then he told me to leave his house, he locked his door and left,” he said.