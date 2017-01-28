DJ Cypher Is A Big Opportunity For All DJ’s – Merqury Quaye

Host of Hitz [103.9] FM’s Cruise Control and the originator of the Ghana DJ Awards, Merqury Quaye has explained that the DJ Cypher is a great opportunity for all Disc Jockey’s to get on board.

DJ Cypher, simply defined, is a short display of DJ’ing skills from a range DJ’s which encompasses various forms Disc Jockeying.

Merqury Republic [organizers of the Ghana DJ Awards] will be hosting the first ever DJ Cypher in Africa on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at an undisclosed location.

The event which will be beamed live on Facebook will witness each DJ coming on stage with their unique style to thrill the audience.

According to Merqury Quaye this initiative was activated purposely to create a window of opportunity for every DJ to come showcase his talent.

Six DJ’s – Que, Bryte, Mpesempese, Gospol, Laxtick, and Kevin will be the first to have a bite of the maiden DJ Cypher cherry.

Follow Amisty on twitter @ElAmistyNobo

Email: [email protected]