Ghanaian Fashion Designer Wins TEEP Prize

Ms. Mawuenana Ami Yomekpe, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ghanaian fashion brand, AfroModTrends, has been announced as one of the winners of the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme (TEEP).

For her prize, she received an amount of $5000 as seed funding after successfully completing a twelve-weekstart-up enterprise toolkit online training, submitting three progressive narrative reports, attending the Tony Elumelu entrepreneurship forum and submitting a viable business plan.

Speaking about the business-transforming experience, Ms Yomekpe indicated that the entire TEEP journey has enabled her to assess her business with a new vision and she is poised to expand operations beyond the shores of Ghana.“I am optimistic that the training, resources and alumni network TEEP has afforded me will enable me to become a successful entrepreneur and also motivate me to empower the next generation of business leaders. I encourage start-ups especially those led by women to take this initiative very serious”, she added.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme is the flagship entrepreneurship programme of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, founded by the entrepreneur, respected investor and philanthropist Tony O. Elumelu. The vision is to establish the pre-eminent pan-African entrepreneurship programme and create 10,000 startups across Africa within the next 10 years that generate significant employment and wealth.

AfroModTrends is a full-service African inspired womenswear affordable luxury clothing brand dedicated to consistently providing high customer satisfaction by rendering excellent service, quality products, and furnishing an enjoyable atmosphere at an acceptable price/value relationship. The brand is owned by Afromod Limited, an incorporated and registered company in Ghana founded in 2011 with revenue level retail operations beginning in 2013.

AfroModTrends produces afro-fusion women’s outfit to international standards with a bespoke tailoring service available as well. The brand aims to become a symbol for fashion-conscious women looking to assert their unique fashion identity while supporting a socially conscious business that addresses critical social challenges and empowers the youth through fashion related projects that impact communities positively.