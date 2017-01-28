I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Audio Report | 28 January 2017 00:25 CET

Strongman - One Man Army (Feat Lil Shaker) (Prod. By Fortune Dane)

By GhBlogger

Rapper and wordsmith Strongman is here again with a new tune titled One Man Army. After giving fans ‘Oh Joo’ with Yaa Pono and Pieto Datso with Sarkodie to party with, the rapper now has something for the lovers of hip hop and rap.

Acclaimed one of the best rapper in Ghana, the rapper focuses on good lyricism coupled with good delivery and rhyme skills to keep the listener nodding till the end.

One Man Army talks about how good a rapper Strongman is. In the tune, He talks about his lyrical dexterity and uniqueness in the art. He comes along with BBnZ rapper Lil Shaker aka Captain hook to help send the message across.

Production credit to Fortune Dane.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Audio Report

Those who feared the Lord often spake unto one another & The Lord God heard it.The book of remembrance was written before him concerning those who feared Him & thought upon His name.
By: Jonathan Hayfron-Ben
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img