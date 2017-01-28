I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Nollywood Media | 28 January 2017 00:25 CET

Funke Akindele Voted 2016 Most Influential Young Nigerian

By Avance Media

Leading Nigerian Actress and Producer Funke Akindele has been voted as the 2016 Most Influential Young Nigerian in a public ranking poll by reputable rating establishment, Avance Media.

Funke Akindele who plays a lead role in the TV series Jenifa’s Diary in 2016 made lot of waves in the entertainment industry swept more accolades as she also got voted the 2016 Most Influential Young Nigerian in the Entertainment Industry as well as the Most Influential Young Nigerian lady on the ranking.

The ranking which features 100 young Nigerians between the ages of 15 to 40 was launched by Avance Media in 2016 and drew participation from over 80 countries from across the world who voted for the 100 nominees to make up the final ranking.

Following Funke keenly on the ranking are Blogger Linda Ikeji, Motivational Speaker Jimi Tewe, Tara Fela Durutoye and John Obidi

Below are also the Young Nigerians voted as the Most Influential in their various categories related to their field of work:

  • Business: Suleiman Bello – CEO, Sublime Group
  • Sports: Mikel John Obi - Footballer
  • Media: Linda Ikeji, Blogger
  • Lifestyle: Tara Fela Durutoye – CEO, House of Tara
  • Entertainment: Funke Akindele, Actress & producer
  • Law & Governance: Tolu Ogunlesi – SA New Media, Presidency
  • Social Entreprise & Philanthropy: Muna Onuzo, Gazzelle Academy
  • Leadership & Civil Society: Akin Oyebode, Exec. Sec, LSETF
  • Personal Development & Academia: Jimi Tewe, Motivational Speaker
  • Science & Technology: Mark Essien – CEO, Hotels.ng

MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah extended his appreciation to all who participated in the voting process and encouraged all young Nigerians making strides to make the country better for all to continue their good work and inspire more Nigerians to become change agents.

Below is the Official 2016 Ranking of Avance Media 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians.

  1. Funke Akindele
  2. Linda Ikeji
  3. Jimi Tewe
  4. Tara Fela Durutoye
  5. John Obidi
  6. Damilola Oluwatoyinbo
  7. Tolu Ogunlesi
  8. Muna Onuzo
  9. John Obi Mikel
  10. Chude Jideonwo
  11. Omojuwa Japheth
  12. Yasmin Belo-Osagie
  13. Suleiman Sani Bello
  14. Bashir Ahmad
  15. IK Osakioduwa
  16. Toke Makinwa
  17. Akin Oyebode
  18. Muntaqa Umar-Sadiq
  19. Ahmed Adamu
  20. Aisha Augie-Kuta
  21. Tonye Rex Idaminabo
  22. Mofolusade Sonaike
  23. Mark Essien
  24. Innocent Onah
  25. Asisat Oshoala
  26. Blessing Okagbare
  27. Jason Njoku
  28. Victor Moses
  29. Ahmed Musa
  30. Hadiza Bala Usman
  31. Sim Shagaya
  32. Basket Mouth
  33. Chidiogo Akunyili
  34. Clarence Peters
  35. Bosun Tijani
  36. Bankole Cardoso
  37. Yemi Alade
  38. Alex Iwobi
  39. Kelechi Promise Iheanacho
  40. Mai Atafo
  41. Asuquo Ekpenyong
  42. Dayo Israel
  43. Uche Pedro
  44. Don Jazzy
  45. Seyi Taylor
  46. Empress Njamah
  47. Wizkid
  48. Richard Nyong
  49. Abayomi Awobokun
  50. Toju Foyeh
  51. Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade
  52. Seun Osewa
  53. Oluseun Onigbinde
  54. Ladi Delano
  55. Shade Ladipo
  56. DJ Xclusive
  57. Dr. Kelechi Anyikude
  58. Grace Ihejiamaizu
  59. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji
  60. Ebi Atawodi
  61. Kayode Oladapo
  62. Kola Aina
  63. Mark Okoye II
  64. Isaac Balami
  65. Akideinde Oyebowale
  66. Toyosi Akerele
  67. Omotola Jalade
  68. Ola Orekunrin
  69. Abiola Olaniran
  70. Chioma Agwuegbo
  71. Prince Nnamdi Ekeh
  72. Toolz
  73. Olalekan Olude
  74. Amaka Osakwe
  75. Seye Ogunlewe
  76. Hon. Engr Obinna Kingsley Onwubuariri
  77. DJ Cuppy
  78. Mercy Johnson
  79. Deji Adeyanju
  80. Davido
  81. Adekunle Ayeni
  82. Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi
  83. Nasir Sa'idu Adhama
  84. D'Banj
  85. Nkechikwu Azinge
  86. Stephenie Enaife-cooker
  87. Peter Odemwingie
  88. Bukky Karibi-Whyte
  89. Kamil OLUFOWOBI
  90. Otto Orondaam
  91. DO2dTUN
  92. Shola Molemodile
  93. Hon. Kasim M. Kasim
  94. Alex Ekubo
  95. Gossy Ukanwoke
  96. Hon Ayodele Obe
  97. Folawe Omikunle
  98. Ehiz
  99. Oluchi Orlandi
  100. Samson Adamu

The 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians is an initiative of Avance Media in partnership with ReputationPoll.com, Barcity Media, Evergreen Initiative, EOD Partners, Jagari Designs, CELBMD Africa, My Naija Naira, Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH, iCare Hub Africa, Global Skills Exchange, Core Foundation and Project Know Thyself International.

