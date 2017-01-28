Funke Akindele Voted 2016 Most Influential Young Nigerian

Leading Nigerian Actress and Producer Funke Akindele has been voted as the 2016 Most Influential Young Nigerian in a public ranking poll by reputable rating establishment, Avance Media.

Funke Akindele who plays a lead role in the TV series Jenifa’s Diary in 2016 made lot of waves in the entertainment industry swept more accolades as she also got voted the 2016 Most Influential Young Nigerian in the Entertainment Industry as well as the Most Influential Young Nigerian lady on the ranking.

The ranking which features 100 young Nigerians between the ages of 15 to 40 was launched by Avance Media in 2016 and drew participation from over 80 countries from across the world who voted for the 100 nominees to make up the final ranking.

Following Funke keenly on the ranking are Blogger Linda Ikeji, Motivational Speaker Jimi Tewe, Tara Fela Durutoye and John Obidi

Below are also the Young Nigerians voted as the Most Influential in their various categories related to their field of work:

Business: Suleiman Bello – CEO, Sublime Group

MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah extended his appreciation to all who participated in the voting process and encouraged all young Nigerians making strides to make the country better for all to continue their good work and inspire more Nigerians to become change agents.

Below is the Official 2016 Ranking of Avance Media 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians.

Funke Akindele Linda Ikeji Jimi Tewe Tara Fela Durutoye John Obidi Damilola Oluwatoyinbo Tolu Ogunlesi Muna Onuzo John Obi Mikel Chude Jideonwo Omojuwa Japheth Yasmin Belo-Osagie Suleiman Sani Bello Bashir Ahmad IK Osakioduwa Toke Makinwa Akin Oyebode Muntaqa Umar-Sadiq Ahmed Adamu Aisha Augie-Kuta Tonye Rex Idaminabo Mofolusade Sonaike Mark Essien Innocent Onah Asisat Oshoala Blessing Okagbare Jason Njoku Victor Moses Ahmed Musa Hadiza Bala Usman Sim Shagaya Basket Mouth Chidiogo Akunyili Clarence Peters Bosun Tijani Bankole Cardoso Yemi Alade Alex Iwobi Kelechi Promise Iheanacho Mai Atafo Asuquo Ekpenyong Dayo Israel Uche Pedro Don Jazzy Seyi Taylor Empress Njamah Wizkid Richard Nyong Abayomi Awobokun Toju Foyeh Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade Seun Osewa Oluseun Onigbinde Ladi Delano Shade Ladipo DJ Xclusive Dr. Kelechi Anyikude Grace Ihejiamaizu Iyinoluwa Aboyeji Ebi Atawodi Kayode Oladapo Kola Aina Mark Okoye II Isaac Balami Akideinde Oyebowale Toyosi Akerele Omotola Jalade Ola Orekunrin Abiola Olaniran Chioma Agwuegbo Prince Nnamdi Ekeh Toolz Olalekan Olude Amaka Osakwe Seye Ogunlewe Hon. Engr Obinna Kingsley Onwubuariri DJ Cuppy Mercy Johnson Deji Adeyanju Davido Adekunle Ayeni Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi Nasir Sa'idu Adhama D'Banj Nkechikwu Azinge Stephenie Enaife-cooker Peter Odemwingie Bukky Karibi-Whyte Kamil OLUFOWOBI Otto Orondaam DO2dTUN Shola Molemodile Hon. Kasim M. Kasim Alex Ekubo Gossy Ukanwoke Hon Ayodele Obe Folawe Omikunle Ehiz Oluchi Orlandi Samson Adamu

The 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians is an initiative of Avance Media in partnership with ReputationPoll.com, Barcity Media, Evergreen Initiative, EOD Partners, Jagari Designs, CELBMD Africa, My Naija Naira, Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH, iCare Hub Africa, Global Skills Exchange, Core Foundation and Project Know Thyself International.