Audio Report | 28 January 2017 00:25 CET
Music: Mama Say - Wax J (@waxjharuna)
After the release of his "6 Digits" EP which gained alot of download and recognition, Wax J is set to keep the
pace with dishing out good songs. Here is his first official single this year called "Mama Say" an inspirational songs that talks about the
Street life and the daily Encouragement from Mama. This is definitely a hit. Download and enjoy coz Mama Say it's a hit.
DOWNLOAD LINK
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/175192
www.madeinkrockcity.blogspot.com
