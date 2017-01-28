Music: Mama Say - Wax J (@waxjharuna)

After the release of his "6 Digits" EP which gained alot of download and recognition, Wax J is set to keep the

pace with dishing out good songs. Here is his first official single this year called "Mama Say" an inspirational songs that talks about the

Street life and the daily Encouragement from Mama. This is definitely a hit. Download and enjoy coz Mama Say it's a hit.

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

DOWNLOAD LINK

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/175192

www.madeinkrockcity.blogspot.com