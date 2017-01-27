Fans angry at Sarkodie for posting request for help

It seems Sarkodie has become the topic of the week as several people tend to find fault in anything the artiste does, especially in his social media posts.

The issue of ‘exposure’ of designers is not over yet but then another has risen. Sarkodie took to his social media handle to post a photo of a 4-year-old girl who mistakenly swallowed caustic soda and needs GHC15,000 for an immediate surgery.

Some fans were very angry at the fact that the musician well noted 'money no bi problem' tagline had to post the picture to solicit for funds rather than paying the amount to save the little girl.

Several comments under the post condemned Sarkodie saying he was very stingy and considering the amount of money he charges per show, that GHC15,000 the little girl needs is just chicken change for him.

Others took the time to estimate the amount of money Sarkodie made from his just ended Rapperholic show and that he could have helped the girl in silence without posting it on social media which makes it an unnecessary post.

