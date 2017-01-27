I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 27 January 2017 17:04 CET

Actor Kwaku Manu Turns A Tour Guide In Germany

By Bravo Africa

Kumawood movie star, Kwaku Manu prior to his visit to Germany has decided to share some interesting moments and places in a video.

The actor who is having a great time over there has made himself a tour guide showing Ghanaians all the wonderful places he has been to.

In the video, the hilarious movie star, first of all met his long time friend, Bob Zigah before touring the St Augustine Catholic Church and then later having lunch with friends in an eatery

From Kwaku Manu's view point, it is clear that Germany is a must to be destination

