Gospel Musician Feeds Over 60 Mental Patients In Upper East Region

Mental illness and mental retardation are among the most critical health problems in Ghana.They occur more frequently, affect more people,and require more prolonged treatment,yet much attention is not given to the affected ones.

In our part of the world,these mentally challenged people are really neglected.They are not given the needed affection.

But the tender loving care of human beings will never become obsolete.People even more than things have to be restored, renewed, revived, reclaimed and redeemed.We should never throw out anybody.

In this regard,as part of her social responsibilities as a celebrity,gospel music sensation,and a Lecturer ,Dr.Patience Aseweh Abor aka Wegeiwor showed compassion to the mentally challenged in the upper East Region on boxing day in 2016.

Wegiewor, noted with the hit song”Oh Jesus” under her foundation,’EXGLO FOUNDATION’,and with the theme,’Operation Feed the mentally challenged’,fed over 60 ‘mad people’ at the Paga border and in Navrongo.Surprised?....Aside the feeding,she also donated cloths and toiletries to them.

The tender-hearted Dr.Wegeiwor,who is known for her charity works for deprived children also donated exercise books,text books,cloths to the Kayoro Primary school ,Kongo Senior High School in the Upper East region,Tamale Central Mission School and an orphanage in Damango.

Speaking to Rossy of razzonline.com ,the humanist affirmed that,Since the poverty level in the three Northen Regions is extremely absurd,she set up the ‘EXGLO FOUNDATION’which means,’Extending God’s Love,seven years ago as a way of paying back her quota to the Region she hails from.

As a lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School,Dr Wegeiwor foregrounded that she uses her salary to fund the foundation so she is thereby calling on organisations and individuals to come and support the foundation.

Kindly watch excerpts of her interview with Rossy Of Razzonline.com below