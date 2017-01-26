A-MAZE-BALLS Sandra Ohemeng IS coming Back To TV This Year… 

The iconic lady-host who once broke the norm to be amongst the first to present an all round car talk show in Ghana is returning to screens after years of leaving fans agape of her whereabouts.

The car-solving favourite TV show on Cine Afrik, an anticipated show which ended back in 2013 successfully, will not be revived for a big-budget but celebrity special Sandra Ohemeng Tiwaah is said to be back on your screens this year.

In 2012, Sandra Ohemeng Tiwaah popularly known as 'Sandy' made her first TV appearance after an encounter with the then CEO of the Kingdom Capital Group's Capital TV Mr. Ricky Anokye and Mrs. Clarrita Halm who believed in her for major TV roles amongst others.

Sandy again had the opportunity to host the nationwide music festive-tour show from the Millicom company, TigoFest, which toured the length and breath of the country with artistes like Kwaw Kese, Shasha Marley, Joey B, Bisa Kdei amongst others. She made the event dubbed 'Adom TV Tigofest' show an epic remembrance with her co-host Sharon, both hailed as the "S-sQuare".

After the end of the popular shows, Sandy vanished into thin air without a word of where she was heading to. We saw snippets feature of some short web series of her but those didn't last. Source close to the TV host says she has been out of the country for health reasons. Another relative revealed she went into hybrid-parenting after birth and attending to family but Sandy is yet to comment on issues surrounding her absence.

A TV insider who spoke about her also said: “Even two years after her shows last aired, there are very few shows that have been as magical and action-packed as shows hosted by Sandy. It is still remembered extremely fondly today."

A new footage from her social media page confirmed her comeback after two (2) and half years as host of various programmes on screen as well as playing some roles in some local movies.

Sandy once again walks through another door in 2017 as she's seen in a new advert... a sign of her comeback-to-stay as she revealed in the post below.

https://www.facebook.com/ohemeng/videos/10210117085316117/