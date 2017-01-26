DKB Moves ‘Comedy Express’ To OX Ultra Lounge

Ghana's king of comedy, DKB, has moved his monthly comedy show dubbed 'Comedy Express' to Osu Oxford Street at the OX Ultra Lounge.

“Osu is a central location when it comes to hanging out. I feel the show has developed well enough, the interest and patronage keeps increasing,” he said.

“But one underlying factor is that a lot of workers complain about the traffic they have to go through just to get to the previous location at A&C Mall. So taking the show closer to them makes attendance and patronage of the show easier,” he explained as the reason for the relocation.

The premium monthly 'Comedy Express' has become one of the go-to comedy clubs where comedy lovers across the metropolis come together to enjoy a good laugh.

Supporting DKB will be Foster Romanus, Khemikal, Comedian OB, Jacinta, Ajeezay, ID James Brown, Lekzy DeComic, Moses Putogo, Akosua Nonfa and others.

'Comedy Express' will take place this Friday at the OX Ultra Lounge. Tickets are going for GH¢30, plus a free can of Giant Malt.

“This particular show is going to be the plagiarism edition. We are going to plagiarise everything done in Ghana, and I promise you, we are going to perform as citizens, not spectators,” DKB added.