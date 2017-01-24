I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 24 January 2017 16:24 CET

Kwabena Kwabena's second marriage hit the rocks?

By MyJoyOnline

There are speculations that highlife singer Kwabena Kwabena’s marriage has hit the rocks.

The singer married Abena Owusuaa in 2010 at a quiet ceremony at His Majesty’s Hotel, near the Ghana International Trade Fair Center in Accra after his failed marriage to his first wife Esther.

After more than six years of marriage, there are reports that the two are no longer together.

Reacting to the rumours in an interview with Joy News’ Ibrahim Ben Bako, Kwabena Kwabena declined to confirm or deny the reports.

“The last time I checked about myself and my personal status, I advised myself never to talk about anything personal about me in public so I don’t even want to comment on it; whether to confirm or not,” he said.

The ‘Tuamuda’ hit singer entreats his fans to be interested in him as the musician who never fails to serve them with good music and to understand that “my private life is my private life,” Kwabena Kwabena concluded.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Daniella Adu Asare

Members

