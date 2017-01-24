DJ Que, DJ Bryte, others to feature in first session of Historic DJ Cypher

Merqury Republic Organizers of the prestigious annual Ghana DJ Awards are set to host the first session of the first ever Disc Jockey (DJ) Cypher in Africa this Saturday 28th January 2017.

The event which will be broadcast live on Facebook will feature skillful DJs randomly selected from various parts of Ghana.

A DJ Cypher is a short display of Disc Jockeying talent from an incredibly wide range of DJs. It combines all realms of DJing, whether it’s an ups-and coming DJ, the seasoned veteran or it is the international DJ you had no idea about.

Each DJ will bring their own style to the mix, in turn, giving their audience a great showdown.

Speaking to Mr Hubert Kofi Anti (ubeatz), Coordinator of the historic event which happens to be one of the events preceding the 2017 Ghana DJ Awards , scheduled to hold within the first quarter of the year, he explained that “We looked at the DJs that actually play with DJ flare and drew them from different areas of the Country.”

“The first section which comes off on Saturday is a curtain raiser for more session in coming weeks ” he added.

In an interview with DJ Wabs, one of the participants, who won the best discovery Ghana DJ awards 2016 on his take on the Cypher he said “I think it’s a great experience being the first ever in Africa….. It’s a pleasure being part of history, Ghana and Africa should watch out for a lot of scratches and Turntables tricks on the Cypher.”

The six DJs who made the list for first edition are DJ Que, DJ Bryte, DJ Mpesempese, DJ Gospol, DJ Laxtick, DJ Kevin.

Watch the Live Video below:

