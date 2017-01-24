Luckie Lawson Flaunts Birthday Photos

I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
24 January 2017

By Daily Guide
Actress Luckie Lawson flaunts her noticeable contours and chest in her latest clinging dress photos released ahead of her birthday yesterday.

The mother of two who is known for her performances in 'Royal Battle' is 30 plus, and she is definitely not lacking in the beauty market.

Until recently, she has been away from the spotlight in order to take care of her family.

But she has returned in no time and currently working on a series titled 'Haunted'.

The CEO of 7th Art Productions in the new photos proved to be an eye-catching sight, despite covering up.

