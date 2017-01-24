I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Gays Go Mad …Over Heward-Mills’ Sermon

By Daily Guide
The Founder and Presiding Bishop of the Lighthouse Chapel International in Ghana, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, has caused massive controversy in South Africa over a sermon on homosexuality.

Bishop Heward-Mills who was preaching at a well-known church in Soweto, the Grace Bible Church, described homosexual as “unnatural” and “unbiblical.”

“…You don't find two male dogs, two male cats, or two male lions…even lizards, two male elephants, there is nothing like that in nature, it is unnatural, yes, there is nothing like that,” he stated.

But his sermon angered a popular South African choreographer and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo who is also a known homosexual.

Somizi Mhlongo stormed out of the church service and later posted a video on Instagram saying he was not going to sit there and be offended. The video has been viewed more than 62,000 times and has attracted almost 1,000 comments on mixed reactions.

Mr Mhlongo said the congregation had been cheering as the Ghanaian pastor said homosexuality was “sinful and disgusting”.

“This is who I am. I am a gay man. Get it into your skull. My soul is all right with my God…I'm disappointed at all the gay men and women who sat there and listened to him offending us and didn't do anything about it. I walked out and visibly so,” Mr Mhlongo said.

