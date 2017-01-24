Burna Boy threatens music channel, MTV Base

It’s no longer news that controversial Nigerian singer, Burna Boy is known for making headlines for one nasty story or the other, as he never takes a chill pill on issues that do not satisfy his pride and ego.

In a recent social media response to a twitter post by music channel, MTV Base, he threatened to block them on twitter for comparing him to ‘Alubarika’ crooner, Patoranking.

In the twitter post advertising one of their weekly programs, MTV Base wrote, “Retweet for Burnaboy and like for Patoranking. Tune in to #basefaceoff every Thursday and Friday at 10am to watch your favourite artistes go head to head.”

Angry and discontent with MTV Base’s post, Burna Boy took to his twitter handle to respond.

“Lol, stop this, please, I will soon block MTV for this”, he threatened.

Will he go through with his threats on a TV station that has helped in its own minute way to build his music career? Or is it just an empty threat?

This is the question most of his fans and critics are patiently waiting to see him answer as soon as possible.