Nigeria Is Where I Belong – Iyo

AUSTRALIAN returnee and up and coming singer, Blessing Iyoghama who is also known as Iyo, has said she’s poised for success despite the competition in the Nigerian music industry.

Iyo who sings Afro pop, started off as a backup artiste and wrote songs for some African artistes in Australia but it was in Lagos in 2015 that her music career started.

“There might be a lot of artistes out there but, there can only be one Iyo,” the singer who has dropped three official singles said.

“I’m really not competing with anybody because I’m just doing my thing and I believe that’s the right way to go. It’s your turn to shine now; when it’s my turn, I’ll shine to the fullest.”

On why she sings afro pop, she said, “That’s who we are; so all I’m doing is pretty much representing, which I believe is how it should be. I don’t want to fly anyone else’s flag. I just want to fly mine and the only way I can fly that flag is through the songs I sing.” For Iyo, who left Nigeria to join her family in Australia, where she also studied, the decision to return to Nigeria was a difficult one.

“I did not only have to convince myself,” Iyo said.

“I also had my dad to convince; and trust me, that wasn’t easy. But I’m glad that I was able to make that decision quickly and I’m more than excited to be home. Whether anybody likes it or not, home is home; you’re always going to be accepted because that’s where you truly belong. This is where I truly belong.”