I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
New Release | 22 January 2017 00:29 CET

Listen Up - Kofi Mante - Burning Up (Prod By Nakay)

By GH Joy

Mugen Vision label act Kofi Mante, drops this party starter song for music lovers as the year begins.

The Canadian based Ghanaian artiste titles this one Burning Up and was produced by Nakay.

Burning Up is a song i will recommend to every guy who wants to put a huge smile on the face of his partner.

Enjoy the song from below, and don't forget to share....

Direct Link ---->
http://www.audiomack.com/song/gh-joy/burning-up-prod-by-nakay-ghxclusivescom-1

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

New Release

I DON'T OBSERVE THE PRESENCE OF THOSE WHO HATE ME BECOUSE I'M BUSY LOVING THOSE WHO ALSO LOVE
By: akoaso-HH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img