New Release | 22 January 2017 00:29 CET
Listen Up - Kofi Mante - Burning Up (Prod By Nakay)
Mugen Vision label act Kofi Mante, drops this party starter song for music lovers as the year begins.
The Canadian based Ghanaian artiste titles this one Burning Up and was produced by Nakay.
Burning Up is a song i will recommend to every guy who wants to put a huge smile on the face of his partner.
Enjoy the song from below, and don't forget to share....
Direct Link ---->
http://www.audiomack.com/song/gh-joy/burning-up-prod-by-nakay-ghxclusivescom-1
