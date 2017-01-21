M.anifest Premieres B.E.A.R Music Video

Barely a week subsequent to his indubitably sublime intergenerational interview with his grandfather on BBC that got the world raving, Africa's Foremost rapper and Ghana's godMc, M.anifest has premiered an ultra wavy video to the wave making and much talked about and fiery tune on his album.

B.E.A.R is the number three song on his transnationally acclaimed (and in time, award-winning) new album, #NoWhereCool.

Shot on location at Keta & Angloga (Ghana) under the Eagle eyes of experienced and renowned cinematographer, Garth Von Glehn of Flourish & Multiply showcases M.anifest in an all out beastly mode doing what he does best.

Great music, creativity at par and colorful video that makes you want to keep it on incessant repeat because you can't just get enough of the indigenous content right from the costumes to scenery and talkless of the phenomenal lyrics.

M.anifest is hell bent on bringing his fans and aficionados of everything good music astonishing and undiluted entertainment with every sound and visuals he releases. Good Lord!

The Dr∆mRoll produced song, #BEAR is already receiving massive air play from both local and international media so the video will naturally pep that step and inevitably be everyone's favorite.

Watch the #BEARvideo as M.anifest exudes a totally different side of his pure ARTistry, reaffirming the obvious truth that he is Africa's most talented and creative ARTiste.

