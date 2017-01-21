I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Music News | 21 January 2017 05:58 CET

Yvonne Nelson And Bismark The Joke Gives Eye-Catching Dance To Kofi Kinaata 'Confession' Song

By Bravo Africa

Movie Producer and Actress Yvonne Nelson has shared on her Facebook page a video of herself and one of Ghana's finest Tv series comedian, Bismark The Joke.

The video which is currently trending on social media saw the two close friends dancing and doing their own thing to the tune of Kofi Kinaata's song 'Confession' on a beach shore.

Kofi Kinaata has recently released a banger song 'Confession' and the song is already making waves across the width and length of the country.

The win of the Black Stars of Ghana over the Ugandans saw them dancing to the song's tune.

The latest to give a knot to the song is Yvonne Nelson and comedian Biskmark the joke.

Watch the video:

Comments:
This article has 1 comments, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Music News

chicago is my town i grew up in illinois and i love America. But my true love is from Accra Ghana.
By: jack smith
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img