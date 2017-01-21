Music Alert: Jaffy— I Ain’t Playing With You

Agama entertainment new signee Pam Japhet Pam aka JAFFY was born and raised in the musical city of Jos. He's just 23 years of age and as already conquered every where he has set his foot.

Fast forward to 2017, Jaffy brings you this sensational song which is just a tip of the iceberg of what he has in stock ,This will prove to you that Africa and indeed Nigeria can compete with the western world as far as music and vocals performance is concerned...

Download and share!

Enjoy!

SONG LINK:

https://my.notjustok.com/track/173065/jaffy-pee-i-aint-playing-with-you

SONG DOWNLOAD LINK:

- https://app.box.com/s/9ew9skiu uivgivhad5e0z16wegzqbtpt

- https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/173065

CONNECT WITH JAFFY: @therealjaffy