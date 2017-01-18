Nigerians understudied Ghanaian music - Quata

Tongue twisting rapper, Quata has agreed with musician Mr Eazi, who received a lot of backlash for saying that Ghana’s influence on Nigerian music cannot be over emphasised.

According to Quata, some Nigerians have been sampling songs from some of Ghana’s top music producers.

On Wednesday, Mr Eazi tweeted: “Ghana's influence on present day "Naija Sound" cannot be over emphasized!!!”.

This tweet sparked a lot of controversy on social media with insults, mostly from Nigerian subscribers.

Speaking in an interview with Doreen Avio of Joy News, Quata said that Nigerians have been sampling beats from several producers like Appietus, Jay-Q and Hammer.

According to him, Nigerians have been incorporating Ghanaian music into theirs. He also added that, Ghana is the apex in Africa and almost everybody took a bit from the country’s music.

“They were sampling tunes from us and were refining what we do to make theirs,” he stressed.

The rapper added that, he can say for a fact that Nigerians understudied us and the likes of 2face Idibia came to Ghana secretly to record their songs.

“They only knew [we did] proper - hundred percent - recording in Ghana. That’s why most of their artistes came here secretly to record. The engineers were smart enough to do what we were doing, study it, and adapt the style. They understudied us,” he explained.

Other music artistes like Ghanaian rapper Kojo Cue, M.anifest and others have also agreed with Mr Eazi, who is a Nigerian-born artiste.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Nana Kwame Larbi