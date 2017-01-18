Tonto Dikeh's troubled marriage: Ex-boyfriend in mocking jibes

Simmered controversial A-list actress, Tonto Dikeh has returned to hugging headlines. Since last Friday morning, her name has been raging like wildfire in every media platform.

First, she won the hearts of everyone by sending a stirring ‘forgive me’ message to fellow actress, Mercy Johnson, to apologise for a four-year-old.

Second, without any ceremony she removed her marital name and the tag ‘wife’ from her social media profiles, blatantly, suggesting there may be a problem in her home.

Since that Friday morning, the sumptuous mother of one has sent the whole media into pandemonium, with various media throwing up all sorts of speculations on what might have gone wrong.

One blogger reported that the problem is infidelity on the part of the husband, Oladunni Churchill, claiming the husband and father is seeing another woman, named Rosaline Meurer.

Another report claims Tonto’s better-half is fooling around with his PA and several others.

However, far-fetched these claims may seem, knowing Tonto’s hubby has been openly caring, there is definitely something amiss in the marriage for the actress to have acted in such manner and maintaining same stance till press time.

Given Tonto’s olive branch to Mercy Johnson on Friday, many sympathisers have rushed to her side, to weather the storm of her marriage with her but one old friend of hers, rapper, Shakar El is not joining the bandwagon but instead has elected to troll the actress over her marriage troubles.

In his latest post on Instagram, the rapper, insinuated it is Karma at work and asked the actress to bear the consequence.

“Karma is a b**ch that b**ches out there should respect because it will always come and show you pepper. My advice to young girls out there, if you are sleeping with other people’s husband’s and breaking homes, when you get married don’t get angry if Karma comes knocking at your door,” part of the post reads.

Continuing: “Turn a blind eye and enjoy your husband’s money and that is, if you are lucky enough to marry a rich one. Don’t fight or break things in the house because that is domestic violence. Always put yourself in the position of your victim and their children while you act.”

The rapper didn’t mention Tonto in the post but being old friends and the post coming at the time of Tonto’s marital troubles is too good to be a coincidence.