I accepted because he proposed in public – Musician's ex

Sarah Ofili, the former fiancée of Nigerian rapper Ikechukwu has revealed that she accepted the proposal because it was in public.

She also reacted to the recent allegations by the rapper that she was cheating on him with his friend, Terry the Rapman.

Recall that Killz, as Ikechukwu is fondly called, was on a radio show recently where he suggested that Sarah had been cheating on him with Terry tha Rapman. All hell broke loose on social media with Terry and Joy Madaki (his sister, who’s Sarah’s best friend) both taking shots at Ikechukwu.

Ikechukwu had said, “Perfect example, you wanted the limelight. You have Killz (Ikechukwu)… (taking) you everywhere like on a mantlepiece, carrying her everywhere like, ‘you must build this profile, you must give this girl name…then you free that and then you went to go f**k with Terry, what the f**k does he have?”

Miss Ofili took her chance to fire back at Killz this weekend when she was on Happenings Radio to talk about broken engagements.

According to her, she was deliberately put in a situation where she couldn’t say no by Ikechukwu when he proposed to her.

“I accepted his proposal because of pressure…he proposed in public because he knew if he had done it in private, it was likely I would have said no. I wish I said no but poo happens… I broke off the engagement because he was a pathological liar…

He’s old but he still hasn’t grown up. If he’s still thinking about his ex after four years, I pity the girl he’s currently dating,” she said.