Celebrity | 14 January 2017 18:11 CET
Actress Kafui Danku Outdoors Adorable ‘Baby Lorde’
Movie Producer and top Ghanaian actress, Kafui Danku, was joined by family and friends at the St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Osu in Accra to outdoor her adorable daughter ‘Baby Lorde’.
The event, which also included Baptism and a Thanksgiving ceremony was held on Saturday 14th January, 2016 at the same venue.
Loved ones and guests could not help but cuddle Baby Lorde, such a silky beauty she is.
Here are excerpts from the ceremony:
