Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Music News | 14 January 2017 18:11 CET

"The Ghanaian Female Dancehall Fraternity Is Weak": Godmother Shegah Complains

By Julie Jay Kanz || HelloGH

Magic Records newly signed female dancehall sensation Shegah has lamented that the Ghanaian female dancehall fraternity is very weak.

Talking to Dr Cann on Accra based radio Happy FM this Saturday, the "Big It Up" crooner Shegah unveiled that unlike the male

and other foreign african female dancehall acts who are all over, Ghanaian female dancehall musicians are hardly known globally.

Shegah made mention of Nigeria's dancehall first lady Cynthia Morgan as an example that she is known everywhere even though she is doing dancehall.

She again informed that,she among a few acts is ready to rekindle the energy in the Ghanaian female dancehall fraternity and advised all other female reggae/dancehall artistes to join in too.

She ended her interview by reassuring her music fanatics that she is ready to feed all and sundry with good music as expected of her.

Godmother Shegah is currently embarking oh her Big It Up media tour nationwide.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Music News

DEMONSTRATIONS EXPRESSES DEMOCRACY BUT CAN'T BE USED AS PISTOLES.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img