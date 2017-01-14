"The Ghanaian Female Dancehall Fraternity Is Weak": Godmother Shegah Complains

Magic Records newly signed female dancehall sensation Shegah has lamented that the Ghanaian female dancehall fraternity is very weak.

Talking to Dr Cann on Accra based radio Happy FM this Saturday, the "Big It Up" crooner Shegah unveiled that unlike the male

and other foreign african female dancehall acts who are all over, Ghanaian female dancehall musicians are hardly known globally.

Shegah made mention of Nigeria's dancehall first lady Cynthia Morgan as an example that she is known everywhere even though she is doing dancehall.

She again informed that,she among a few acts is ready to rekindle the energy in the Ghanaian female dancehall fraternity and advised all other female reggae/dancehall artistes to join in too.

She ended her interview by reassuring her music fanatics that she is ready to feed all and sundry with good music as expected of her.

Godmother Shegah is currently embarking oh her Big It Up media tour nationwide.