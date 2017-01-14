John Dumelo opens fashion, cosmetics shop in Gambia

Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
14 January 2017

Actor, John Dumelo has established a fashion and cosmetic shop in Gambia.

The actor made the announcement on Twitter saying:
“[I've] successfully opened the first Jmelo shop outside Ghana. The amazing Jmelo shea butter now available in The Gambia. Gambia number 7289856.”

Successfully opened the first Jmelo shop outside Ghana. The amazing Jmelo shea butter now available in The Gambia. Gambia number 7289856. Xx pic.twitter.com/zopjCncqjA

— Mr Dumelo (@johndumelo1) January 9, 2017

The actor-turned-entrepreneur launched his clothing line J.Mello in Ghana in early 2012.

The J.Melo line includes collections from jewelry, bags, hoodies, Jeanswear and other clothing accessories.

His jewelry line is said to include necklaces, rings, earrings and wrist bangles made from beads, gold sapphire and other precious stones.


