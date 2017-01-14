Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
New Discovery | 14 January 2017 14:17 CET

Who Is Shade Andrews?

By Veronica Juliet

Shade andrews can be defined as the new age Female Afrobeat/soul artist that is ready to cement her music foot mark within the Nigerian African UK Music Industry in no time. with her type of music, talent and vocal ability she possesses. Shade Andrews is ready to bridge that gap and take her artistic music artistry mainstream.

Shade Andrews is here with her debut single entitled "NaniGe" under the stables of Blacknights Entertainment/Brightnightworld Brand Management.

Shade's debut single is an up-tempo Afro-soul Ballad, a positive, uplifting anthem that lauds the strengths and qualities of all people everywhere, enticing you to get up and dance no matter what your issues are.

"NaniGe" is a love song but the message of this song is to spread Peace, Love & Harmony especially with what is happening nowadays all over the world. Song Produced by Phat-E

Take note, Shade Andrews will soon hit the mainstream, picking up awards where she clearly belongs, at the top of billboards Charts; she will be there to stay.

Follow Her On IG: @Officialshadeandrews. & Twitter: @shade_Andrews.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

New Discovery

WHEN ACCRA SNEEZES THE REST OF GHANA CATCHES A COLD
By: FREDERICK ATO ARMAH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img