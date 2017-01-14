Alliance Francaise Presents: Power Play: Accra Music Meeting

Alliance Francaise Accra presents “POWER PLAY” a workshop that is going to fill gaps by empowering artists and music entrepreneurs and to provide ample space for personal growth and networking, and exchange of ideas and skills. 19th January, 2017 at Alliance Francaise Accra at the Exhibition Hall.

Ghana's music scene is vibrant: popular hit makers such as Sarkodie or Bisa Kdei gather large crowds in and out of the country, while others such as Pat Thomas or King Ayisoba collect rave reviews and awards across continents.

Yet the local music industry still suffers from bottlenecks, and information about business practices doesn't always circulate.

Power Play aims to fill these gaps by empowering artists and music entrepreneurs: the themes presented during this 2 day event will encompass all main sectors of the music business, and also provide ample space for personal growth, networking and exchange of ideas and skills.

This workshop is also set to advice up and coming artists of 1/2 Music side on building a foundation from their first fans, developing sound and expanding production techniques.

It goes further to also advice 2/2 Business side on how to present themselves, how to interact with potential partners and many more.

This workshop is set to be very educative and entertaining as we have amazing participants such as Gafacci (producer), Kuvie (producer), Benjamin Lebrave (label manager), Kwame Yeboah (international musician & producer), Panji (producer & mentor), Antoine Mensah (Live FM) Mantse (event organizer) , Omonblanks (manager) Ato Museke, Steloo (Fashion DJ), artist TBD, Antoine Mensah (Live FM) and many more.

The workshop will take place on Thursday, 19th January at Alliance Francaise Accra from 9am-5:30pm.

It promises to be exciting and interactive for participants to enable them enhance their personal growth in the music industry.