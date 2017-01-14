Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
14 January 2017

Lyrical Gunshot IWAN will resume his Gaskiya Album Tour as promised to the fans on the 20th of January starting from Wa in the Upper West Region.

The Ancient Man and his Gideon Force team are planning on touring the whole nation with his latest album titled Gaskiya in a descending order starting from the North down to the Southern part of Ghana. Bolga, Tamale, Sunyani and Takoradi are already confirmed.

On Friday 20th January 2017, the Dagbon Warrior will be live in action in Wa and the venue is the Upper West Library. Some of the artistes supporting the Gaskiya Album Tour are, Awal of Talented Kids fame, George Cliff, Kawute, Flasha, Ras Bandingu, Raphuis Amingos, J.Y.C Omega, Skerry, Hadgi Music, GDogg, GameBoi, Suntaama SheeRap, JackStill. And the MC will be Mubarak Ismael.

DJs: Nature Won, Dj Tobile
Album copies both on CD and pendrives will be available for sale at the venue.

