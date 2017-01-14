Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Audio Report | 14 January 2017 00:09 CET

OB Drops Pre Valentine Song with Mr. Eazi titled ‘Be My Wife’

By Nii Atakora Mensah

If you are familiar with the Ghanaian music industry then the name OB shouldn’t sound new to you at all.

OB wowed everyone last year after he released his smash hit highlife song and video titled ‘Mepe Wo Saa’, which amassed good air play on radio and TV stations.

He returns with his third official song titled 'Be My Wife’. And the most suitable person to feature on the track is Mr Eazi.

Be My Wife’ is an exciting tune, a potential chart topper and love song that will be played a lot in the month of Love - February. OB and Mr. Eazi displayed an amazing synergy on this one.

In this song we see OB like never before, singing his heart on the song. Production credits of the song goes awarding winning producer, Killbeatz.

Mr Eazi who is currently signed to Wizkid's’ Star Boy worldwide label has collaborated in his music with famous artistes in the Ghanaian and Nigerian music industry such as Sarkodie, Efya, Pappy Kojo, Dammy Krane, Lil Kesh and a host of others as usual brought his full game on the ‘Be My Wife’ song with OB.

For now it's safe to say OB is back! Expect a slew of nice videos to drop back to back within the year - 2017.

Soundcloud link - https://soundcloud.com/user-901042533/ob-ft-mr-eazi-be-my-wife-prod-by-killbeatz

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Audio Report

Never trust a man who speaks well of everybody
By: Valdo Abruquah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img