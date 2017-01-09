Joy FM kick starts 2017's parties with mammoth 90s Jam

There are epic parties and mega parties but none will beat the 2017 edition of the Joy FM 90s Jam Friday night at the Silver Star Tower. The first official party of the year simply brought Accra to a standstill!

The Silver Star Tower was awash with hundreds of teeming youth impelled with the sole aim of rekindling a glorious music and fashion era all over again through the kind courtesy of Joy FM.

As soon as one entered the venue, he or she was greeted by a large open space – fitted with colourful lights - for dancing. The DJ booth - with two turntables for the DJs – had a giant Joy FM banner behind it facing the dancefloor.

This year, to give patrons enough space to dance, they used one side of the terrace strictly for food and drinks while the other was reserved for dancing. It worked perfectly.

As usual, patrons trickled in slowly but organisers were forced to kick start the party at 8pm, instead of the advertised 9pm. The show started early because the sizable number of people who had made their way to the venue early simply couldn’t wait for the rest. Their feet were too itchy.

As the clock ticked, the numbers grew. Host of Drive Time on Joy FM, Lexis Bill’s perfect synchronisation with Africa’s number one DJ, DJ Black, kicked off activities for the night. An impressive repertoire of some of the 90s biggest hits followed in quick succession.

Songs from Wyclef Jean ‘Anything Can Happen’, Heavy D ‘Big Daddy’, Blackgirl ‘90's Girl’, House Of Pain ‘Jump Around’, DMX’s ‘Ruff Ryders’ Anthem’, Heavy D and The Boyz ‘Now That We Found Love’, Lauryn Hill ‘Doo Wop (That Thing)’, The Fugees ‘Ready or Not’ charged up the now packed terrace of the Silver Star Tower.

DJ Black and Lexis thrilled patrons till about 10pm. At this point, every inch of space of the venue was filled with teeming dancers – mostly in pairs and groups. Others were busily showing off their rap skills.

Andy Dosty, backed by Merqury Quaye, host of Cruise Control on Hitz FM, took over after 10pm.

With a posture that said they have been dying to play, they quickly got to work thrilling patrons to some of the best Hiplife and Highlife songs the 90s had to offer.

The two dished out hits from local artistes like Lord Kenya, Deeba, Keteke, Tic Tac, Obrafour, Reggie Rockstone, Sonnie Achiba, VIP, and the list went on.

After midnight, DJ Black and Lexis Bill were back to add more fire to the party. They dished out a new set of hiphop and R&B tunes. With loud cheers and singalongs, patrons reminisced popular dance moves such as ‘Electric Slide’, ‘Da Dip’, ‘The Butterfly’, ‘The Jiggy’ and others.

In their pairs, the DJs and MCs worked back-to-back to thrill patrons till 4am. Some patrons, like Oliver Twist, still wanted more.

Many who thronged the venue were expectant and by the time the curtains were drawn down, they attested that they got their money’s worth.

The Joy FM 90s Jam returns next year with another exciting experience.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com