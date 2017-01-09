Actress Donates To Korle-Bu Playhouse

Actress and scriptwriter Angela Jones Boahemaa has donated a number of items and an amount of GH¢1,000 to the Department of Paediatric Oncology Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra.

Presenting the items, Angela Jones Boahemaa who is also the founder of The Blood Foundation (TBS), a local charity institution which solicits support for children living with cancer and other blood-related diseases, said the donation formed part of a promise she made last year to adopt and stock the playhouse with resources for learning.

Expressing her appreciation to the TBS Foundation and its other donors for the donation, Principal Nursing Officer, Department of Paediatric Oncology, Enyo Afi Bosomprah, thanked the actress for the donation.

She appealed to other individuals and organisations to assist the unit with a mini bus which would be used for outreach programmes.

The principal nursing officer disclosed that about 80 percent of parents of patients on admission at the unit fall within the very low income group and for which sustained support from corporate bodies and other institutions is a life-line support to save lives.

By Solomon Ofori

