Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
General News | 9 January 2017 12:57 CET

Actress Donates To Korle-Bu Playhouse

By Daily Guide
The Actress takes a pose with the nurses
The Actress takes a pose with the nurses

Actress and scriptwriter Angela Jones Boahemaa has donated a number of items and an amount of GH¢1,000 to the Department of Paediatric Oncology Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra.

Presenting the items, Angela Jones Boahemaa who is also the founder of The Blood Foundation (TBS), a local charity institution which solicits support for children living with cancer and other blood-related diseases, said the donation formed part of a promise she made last year to adopt and stock the playhouse with resources for learning.

Expressing her appreciation to the TBS Foundation and its other donors for the donation, Principal Nursing Officer, Department of Paediatric Oncology, Enyo Afi Bosomprah, thanked the actress for the donation.

She appealed to other individuals and organisations to assist the unit with a mini bus which would be used for outreach programmes.

The principal nursing officer disclosed that about 80 percent of parents of patients on admission at the unit fall within the very low income group and for which sustained support from corporate bodies and other institutions is a life-line support to save lives.

By Solomon Ofori

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

"Courage, my friends; 'tis not too late to build a better world."
By: Thomas Clement Dougl
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img