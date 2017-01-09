Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Audio Report | 9 January 2017 12:57 CET

Star Prince Collaborates with Blu in new Visuals "Desire"

By Ugo Okezie

High Pulse Entertainment sensational act, Star Prince with real names Chukwuebuka Prince Ani teams up with Blu, with real names Emmanuel Amaobi Eze, drops the dope visual to the buzzing dance track entitled Desire.

The song which has been buzzing on rotation for a while is a delight for clubs and parties.

Video was shot & directed in Lagos by Adasa Cookey.

Video link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nI9j4NvrMdY

Audio Report

Strike hard when the iron is hot.
By: phred quobby qulture
