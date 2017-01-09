High Pulse Entertainment sensational act, Star Prince with real names Chukwuebuka Prince Ani teams up with Blu, with real names Emmanuel Amaobi Eze, drops the dope visual to the buzzing dance track entitled Desire.

The song which has been buzzing on rotation for a while is a delight for clubs and parties.

Video was shot & directed in Lagos by Adasa Cookey.

Video link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nI9j4NvrMdY