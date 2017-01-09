Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
General News | 9 January 2017 11:15 CET

Amakye Dede opens new chapter after manager's death

By MyJoyOnline

Veteran highlife musician Amakye Dede has revealed that Akwasi Aboagye of Peace FM is his new manager following the death of his former manager.

In an interview with Joy News’ MzGee, he said he has been praying to God for another manager who possesses the same qualities as his departed manager who was more than just a manager to him.

He believes Mr Aboagye is the right man to fill the late Mr Yeboah's shoes.

“He [Mr Aboagye] knows what the late Mr Yeboah was doing which was working for me and the team and he is doing a marvelous job. I thank him so much,” he said.

The highlife legend, his former manager and his bodyguard, Prince Mensah, were involved in an accident at the Bunso Junction near Nsutam on the Accra-Kumasi highway, where they had gone to perform at the Paradise Rest Stop on Friday, January 1, 2016.

The first anniversary of the death of late Isaac Yeboah was commemorated on January 5, 2017 at his graveside at Elmina cemetery in the Central region.

As part of activities to mark the commemoration, Amakye Dede, together with some family members of the departed former manager, laid wreaths to remember him.

Amakye Dede uncontrollably broke down in tears on his former manager’s grave.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Nana Kwame Larbi

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

"He who knows nothing doubts nothing
By: Jaja Munye Thomas
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img