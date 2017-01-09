Mzbel won't sue woman who pelted her with egg

Musician Mzbel has opened up about her ‘egg pelting’ experience at the All White Party in Belgium on Boxing Day, December 26, 2016.

According to her, the incidence shook her confidence in a properly planned performance as she was thrown off the board for a while.

“Honestly at some point, I couldn’t even hear myself sing; I forgot my key and I was singing off key. I did perform but it didn’t go well,” she explained.

On December 26, last year, at the ‘All White Party’ in Belgium, Mzbel was pelted with two eggs by an apparently angry woman from the crowd for ‘insulting’ then New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate Nana Akufo-Addo during the presidential campaign period.

Mzbel is an ardent supporter of the immediate past President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who was campaigning to retain power.

She believes she was not as ‘strong” as people commended her to have been throughout the entire incident.

This notwithstanding, the ‘Senkwe’ singer, expressed gratitude at the reaction of other fans and the bandsmen present at the event towards the attacker whose name she revealed as Yaa Grace.

“I really like how the fans and the bandsmen reacted when the woman came and threw the egg at me…. the bandsmen immediately stopped and people started throwing insults at her, yelling, there was chaos and people insisted that she should be kicked out, and she was kicked out, the show continued,” she recounted.

Yaa Grace, when probed about her reason for her attitude, according to Mzbel, said, she had gotten information that the latter had ‘insulted’ Nana Akufo-Addo, even though she could not come up with exactly what the musician was claimed to have said.

In an interview with Joy News’ MzGee, the musician still sounding a bit distraught explained that she did not wish to pursue the case with the police as it would result in a lot of complications.

“The organisers reported to the police, but I didn’t want to drag this whole thing. First of all, I don’t even live there and we have to go to court and it means I have to overstay.

"So, I said its ok, I didn’t get hurt, so they should just leave her besides, how the crowd reacted was enough,” she said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Daniella Adu Asare | Intern