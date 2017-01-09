Several held over Kim Kardashian Paris robbery

At least 15 people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of Kim Kardashian-West in Paris in October, French media report.

Authorities said at the time that the American reality TV star was robbed at gunpoint by at least two men dressed as police officers.

The gang entered Kardashian-West’s luxury apartment before tying her up and locking her in the bathroom.

They escaped with an estimated €10m (£8.7m; $11.2m) in jewellery.

